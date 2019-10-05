|
White, James Albert
James Albert White, 91, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019. He was born in West Palm Beach on May 6, 1928; the son of the late Robert Oren and Adolphine White.
At the age of 15, James drove the Lake Park school bus to get his fellow students to classes. He joined the National Guard and assessed the U.S. Coast Guard, defending the shores during WWII by braking and using the sharp hearing of the horses to detect submarines approaching the beaches of Florida. He met and married his late wife, Ann Marie Donahue White in 1949.
While his many accomplishments range from working the family farm along a dirt road west of the Intracoastal Waterway north of RCA Blvd, in the mid 30's, the family eventually had their only avenue to the market named Prosperity Farms Rd. In the early 50's, James was a restaurant owner and upholster in Riviera Beach after of which he became superintendent of Public Works for the city of West Palm Beach for over 20 years. In the late 50's, building and co-owning Snow White Nursery/Whites Academy Private School from 1959-2014, as well as White Palms Adult Care of Lake Park. During the 70's James sponsored dozens of South Vietnamese refugees fleeing the Vietnam War.
James will be truly missed by his six children, Charlette Way (Timothy), Sandra White of Lake Park, Mary Way (Clifford) of Jupiter, Deborah Jarrell of Lake Park, Ashley Thomas White (Gail) of Daytona Beach and Austin Daniel White of Lake Park; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He is predeceased by two sons, James Albert White II and Steven Lee White.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter from 9:00AM to 10:30AM. A Committal Service will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, with Rev. William O'Shea officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations go to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019