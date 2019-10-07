|
White, James Albert
James Albert White, 91, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019. He was born in West Palm Beach on May 6, 1928; the son of the late Robert Oren and Adolphine White.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter from 9:00AM to 10:30AM. A Committal Service will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, with Rev. William O'Shea officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations go to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019