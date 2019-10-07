Home

James White
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Committal
Following Services
Riverside Memorial Park
Tequesta, FL
White, James Albert
James Albert White, 91, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019. He was born in West Palm Beach on May 6, 1928; the son of the late Robert Oren and Adolphine White.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter from 9:00AM to 10:30AM. A Committal Service will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, with Rev. William O'Shea officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations go to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
