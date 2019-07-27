|
|
McGuire, James B.
After living the good life, Dr. James B. McGuire "Jim" passed away June 26, 2019 from leukemia at the age of 85. Once receiving his undergraduate degree from Purdue and his PhD from UCLA, Jim spent his entire career in the physics department of Florida Atlantic University doing research and trying his best to teach students how to think and write. His insatiable thirst for knowledge was enhanced by all the thoughts and ideas of the countless people he welcomed into his life and his good friend the internet that kept him connected to learning until the very end. He was quite the musician - proficient in tuba, piano and his homemade washtub base. For years he was involved in community theater and enjoyed joining "the ladies" on opera trips to Miami. A self-taught and sometimes gourmet cook, his family loved his meals but not the mess he left in the kitchen. Three women were exceptional in his life: Anne Bardwell McGuire (deceased) his wife of 40 years; Nurgun Erdol well versed in wavelets and all things electrical engineering; and Mary Ellen Barnard with whom he shared the last years of his life on her ranch in the Santa Ynez valley. He had a great sense of adventure exploring our world's countries and oceans often taking his family with him. There was a special place in his heart for Australia and his friends and colleagues there. He was especially proud of his four children: Sallie (Charlie) Foell, Scott (Chris) McGuire, Jimbo (Sharon) McGuire and Margaret (Mark) Hollister. His children, their spouses and his grandchildren invite those of you that knew Jim to a Celebration of his Life at the Delray Beach Club, 2001 S. Ocean Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33483 on Sunday August 4 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Bring your best Jim McGuire story - and a washtub base if you have one - so family and friends can roast and toast and laugh in his memory. He would have it no other way. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests check contributions be made in his memory to FAU Foundation Inc, 777 Glades Road, ADM 295, Boca Raton, FL 33431 with Physics Foundation Acct SCI 560 noted in the memo line.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019