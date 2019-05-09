|
|
BANIM III, James It is with great sadness I announce the passing of James Banim III, aged 74. Jim passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Torrance, CA after an extended illness. He was a graduate of Lake Worth High School Class of 1964. Jim had relocated from Boca Raton, FL to Torrance in 1975 and retired in 2007 from West High as Director of Music. Jim had a long and award filled career traveling to Europe with his nationally recognized bands, as well as being selected to play the Macy's and Rose Bowl Parades. Jim will be sorely missed by all of his devoted students, parents and fellow educators, he was dearly loved. Jim is survived by brothers Michael and Patrick, nieces, Kaytee, Mattie, Sharon, nephew Kyle and sons James Banim IV and Vince Banim, (Katie Banim) grandchildren Maya and Thomas of Torrance, CA.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 9, 2019