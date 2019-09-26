|
Barlow, James C.
James "Jim" Barlow, age 73, of Jupiter, Florida, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center Pavilion, surrounded by family.
A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jim was born on January 29, 1946 to the late Robert and Sara Barlow. Jim earned a full swimming scholarship to Syracuse University where he earned a degree in math and engineering (later supplemented by a Masters degree from the University of Massachusetts).
Jim married Bonnie Barlow née Swegman in 1971, and the happy couple soon moved across the world to Sydney, Australia. After the birth of their first son, they returned to Franklin, Massachusetts and then Hudson, Ohio, where they raised their three beloved sons.
In 1991, Jim and his business partner, Fred Billock formed their own electronics manufacturing firm, Western Reserve Controls, Inc. The firm employed over 30 people in the Akron, Ohio area.
Jim is survived by his cherished wife of 47 years, Bonnie Barlow, who selflessly tended him over more than a decade of illness. He is also survived by his son, Edward Barlow, along with his daughter-in-law, Olga, and grandsons, Anderson and Oscar; his son, Scott Barlow, along with his daughter-in-law Mika, and his grandchildren Antea and Winston; and his son, Ryan Barlow. He is also survived by his sister, Roberta Barnard of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, along with her children and grandchildren.
Donations in his memory may be made to .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019