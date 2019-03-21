|
IOVITA, James C. James C. Iovita, age 37, of West Palm Beach, FL, died peacefully on March 14, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM at Royal Palm Funeral Home. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com) to leave condolences.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 21, 2019