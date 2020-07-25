Graddy, James Cooper
James "Jim" Cooper Graddy died July 16, 2020, at his home in West Palm Beach. He was born October 24, 1939 to Milton and Mable Graddy in Jacksonville where he grew up. He fulfilled his military obligation by joining the U.S. Air Force Reserves.
On the first night of FSU Freshman Orientation he was introduced to the woman he would spend the rest of his life with. Jim and Annette "Ann" Summers were married on February 19, 1969.
Upon his graduation from FSU, he accepted a position with Liberty Mutual in Orlando. After a year he was promoted and transferred to West Palm Beach. Bob Montgomery persuaded Jim to come work for his law firm. Jim was a paralegal before the term was invented. Jim would spend the rest of his career working mainly on medical malpractice.
Jim was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, a Mason and a Shriner at the Amara Temple. He served for many years as the Director of the Director's Staff.
He was a loyal FSU sports fan who believed 2020 was the year the Noles would have won the Men's NCAA Basketball Championship. He loved to read, especially military history. He was a unique individual known for his sharp wit and sense of humor. Jim was comfortable in his own skin. He will be missed by the many people who knew him and all the cats he ever knew.
Jim is survived by his wife Ann; two daughters Paige and Tana; his sister Jane G. Harrell and two nieces Kelly Harrell and Tracey Harrell Burke, all of Dalton GA, and a nephew William Summers of Avondale, AZ.
A private graveside service was held for family. Due to the times we are living through a memorial service will be held when friends gather once again.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League or a charity of your choice
.