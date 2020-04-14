|
Barnard, James D.
James D. Barnard, PhD, 72, lost his valiant battle with cancer on April 11, 2020. He practiced as a licensed psychologist in Palm Beach and the surrounding counties for 38 years. He dedicated his professional career to serving underprivileged and challenged individuals in the mental health, forensic and developmental fields. Raised Quaker in Pennsylvania, he felt it was his life's mission to help those less fortunate than himself. He loved being in the outdoors, whether pheasant hunting, fishing or snorkeling, collecting modern furniture, and most of all his family.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, grandson and older brother. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, mother and father. He was loved and admired by many, both personally and professionally. No Memorial Service will be held given this unprecedented time. Anyone wishing to honor him may donate to , his , to help end childhood cancer.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020