|
|
Godwin III, James D.
James D. Godwin III M.D., age 72, of Lake Worth, passed away on December 31, 2019. A fifth-generation Floridian, he spent most of his career as an ER doctor at hospitals around the state after serving in the Air Force as a medic during the Vietnam War. He was a voracious reader, a lover of nature, and a hobby enthusiast. He is survived by his four proud children: James D. Godwin IV (wife Natalie and sons James D. Godwin V, Christopher, and Thomas), Jenna, Elizabeth, and Dr. William Godwin; as well as his ex-wife with whom he remained close, Dorothy Godwin. He was and will always be loved. A Memorial will be held in his hometown of Panama City on 2/15/20.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020