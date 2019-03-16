|
GROSSMAN, James D. James D. "Jack" Grossman, age 90, of Palm Beach, FL, died on Monday, March 11, 2019 at JFK Medical Center. Born Jacob Grossman on August 23, 1928 in Vilna Poland, Jack survived the Holocaust and immigrated to the United States in 1949 with his parents, Sara and Chaim Grossman. After obtaining degrees in chemistry from Kent State University (BS) and Wayne State University (PhD) Jack led a successful career as a Chemist, specializing in flavors and fragrances. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rona, his three children: Dina Markowitz, Larry Grossman and Mark Grossman, and five grandchildren. Services will be held on Sunday, March 17 at Bernheim-Apter-Kreitzman Funeral Chapel in Livingston, NJ at 10:00AM. He will be laid to rest at the B'nai Abraham Memorial Park in East Union, NJ.
