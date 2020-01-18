|
|
Elsberry, James Dalton
James Dalton Elsberry, "Jim" was born in West Palm Beach, FL on June 8, 1947 and passed away on January 13, 2020 at the age of 72. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James D. and Shirley Elsberry. He is survived by his only sister, Joan McDonald (Eddy) and her four children, Nancy Jo Barrow (Ed), J. Robert McDonald, Richard McDonald (Jody) and Jeffrey McDonald (Tanya). He is also survived by his step-son Michael Donaldson (Tricia) and their daughter Abby. Other survivors include his great nieces and great nephews along with their children. Also surviving are a multitude of friends some of which were childhood friends.
Jim attended local schools, Belvedere Elementary, Conniston Junior High and Forest Hill High from which he graduated in 1965. He attended Wabash College, Palm Beach Junior College and University of Florida.
In the late 60's Jim traveled to California and did not return to Florida until 1977 at which time he began his 30 plus years working for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. He loved his job and was dedicated to the fire rescue team.
Jim was an extremely intelligent man who was an avid reader and could discuss anything with the greatest minds around, never forgetting things that he had read. He was especially passionate about history and politics. He watched football and all the other sports with great interest. We never called him during games unless it was an emergency. His TV set up consisted of 3 TV's which would each be broadcasting a different game. Jim loved to travel and was always planning his next trip.
There will be a celebration of life in a few weeks and the date will be posted on Facebook for those of you interested.
Jim was loved by his family and most everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him and will be truly missed by all of us.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's or a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020