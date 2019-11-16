Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 746-5124
Resources
More Obituaries for James Donnini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Donnini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Donnini Obituary
Donnini, James
Jim Donnini, age 66, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, on October 30, 1953; the son of Anyo and Rachel Donnini.
Jimmy raised a family in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He was very active in the Palm Beach community, was an avid sports fan, enjoyed people and is adored by many. Jimmy was the very best of every kind; a loving husband, father, grandparent, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife and life partner, Carol; a son, Devin; a daughter, Kaleigh; daughter-in-law, Danielle; two grandchildren, Addison and Asher, lifetime brother and 40 year business partner, Gerald Donnini; a sister-in-law, Elaine; a niece, Taylor, a nephew, Jerry. Also recently deceased brother, John; sister-in-law, Carol, niece, Shelly; nephew, John; brother, Joe; sister-in-law Ann; nephews, Joe and David; niece Deanna and several other loved ones, family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Clare Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, FL. A gathering for family and friends will immediately follow the burial.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -