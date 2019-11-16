|
Donnini, James
Jim Donnini, age 66, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, on October 30, 1953; the son of Anyo and Rachel Donnini.
Jimmy raised a family in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He was very active in the Palm Beach community, was an avid sports fan, enjoyed people and is adored by many. Jimmy was the very best of every kind; a loving husband, father, grandparent, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife and life partner, Carol; a son, Devin; a daughter, Kaleigh; daughter-in-law, Danielle; two grandchildren, Addison and Asher, lifetime brother and 40 year business partner, Gerald Donnini; a sister-in-law, Elaine; a niece, Taylor, a nephew, Jerry. Also recently deceased brother, John; sister-in-law, Carol, niece, Shelly; nephew, John; brother, Joe; sister-in-law Ann; nephews, Joe and David; niece Deanna and several other loved ones, family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Clare Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, FL. A gathering for family and friends will immediately follow the burial.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019