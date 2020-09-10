Crowley, James E.
James E. Crowley passed away August 28, 2020 at Hospice by the Sea, Boca Raton, FL. Jim was predeceased by his wife of 58 years Lena Franco Crowley. Jim was born in Stamford, CT on July 13, 1921 to George Crowley and Anastasia Bulter Crowley as one of five children - Anne, Florence, George and Bernice. Jim was a resident of Stamford, CT for 62 years and then Greenacres, FL for 37 years after retiring from the
Connecticut Transit Company where he was employed for 36 years as one of its Stamford, CT operational managers. Corporal James E. Crowley was a World Ware II veteran who saw action on the beaches of Normandy and Battle of the Bulge. Jim was awarded the Soldiers Metal in 1944 as well as the French Legion of Honor in September of 2011. Jim expressed great appreciation for being selected to attend two WWII Honor Flight ceremonies to Washington, DC in recent years. He is survived by his son Gary Crowley of Lakewood Ranch, FL and daughter Gail Miller of Boca Raton, FL, granddaughter Lisa Miller of West Palm Beach, FL plus nieces and nephews Paul Franco of Stamford, CT, Diane Bova of New Milford, CT, Sharon Franco of Brookfield, CT, Alfred Oliva of Wilmington NC, Ed Oliva of Marco Island, FL, Kathy Manzi of New York, Sadie Uomoleale of Texas, Deborah Bennet of Shelton, CT, Christina Mancuso of New York. A Military Ceremony will be held at Saint John Cemetery in Darien, CT.
We encourage all who knew Jim as well as anyone reading his obituary to contribute to the Wounded Warrior Project
where donations are accepted online.