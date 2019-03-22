|
|
ODOARDI, James E. James E. Odoardi, 91, died peacefully at his home Friday, March 8, 2019 following a brief illness. Jim is survived by his wife of 72 years Louise (Vecchio) Odoardi; his son Jim Odoardi (Anne); his daughter-in-law Nancy Odoardi; his grandsons Jamie Odoardi (Alyssa), Jay Odoardi (Allison); his granddaughter Kristen Bixby (Steve); his brother Richard Odoardi (Joyce); nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Born and raised in East Boston, MA, Jim became an expert craftsman. He transferred his talents into many projects for his family. He will be remembered for his kind heart, big smile and generous spirit. He left this earth having no regrets. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL. A Mass in celebration of Jim's life will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Therese De Lisieux, 11800 Lake Worth Road, Wellington, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 22, 2019