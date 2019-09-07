|
Smith, James E.
James E. Smith, age 86, of Lake Worth, FL, went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2019, with his wife by his side. Jim was born on May 11, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, PA and moved to Palm Beach County, Florida in the mid-1960's. Jim graduated from Dallas Township High School, Class of 1951. He also attended Penn State University. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jean Smith, Lake Worth, FL. Jim is also survived by Miriam Smith-Bailey, his first wife and the mother of their 4 beautiful daughters Beatrice Bilger (John), Jamie Smith Bower (George), Kathy Rockey (Dennis), and Jennifer Holdren-Smeltzer (Tim). Jim is also survived by 2 children, Angela and Ginger Guerrini. Additionally, Jim is survived by 16 grandchildren (including two deceased), 29 great-grandchildren (including 2 deceased), and 1 great-great-grandchild. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019