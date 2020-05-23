Woody, James E.

December 5,1930-May 22, 2020

James E. Woody, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away May 22.

Jim is survived by his wife of 66 years Lois, children Jim (Linda) Woody, Hannah Gyory, Charles (Margaret) Woody, Florence Hale, Ben (Liz) Woody and Amber Woody. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and treasured great-grandchildren.

Jim was a proud Union Carpenter, Local 819, for 70 years. He was a past Master Mason of Jupiter Light Lodge 340. He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Scottish Rite and had a strong love for the Order of the Amaranth. He served as a past volunteer for the Riviera Beach Police and Fire departments. In retirement, Jim could be found driving his iconic pick up truck in search of treasures. Jim Woody never met a stranger.

Viewing from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Tuesday, May 26 at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Due to Covid 19, all attendees must wear a mask. Graveside Service will be held 10:00AM Wednesday, May 27.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store