Riley, James Edward
James Edward Riley, age 75, of Gainesville, FL, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born to John Riley and Marguerite Gravatt Riley.
James grew up in Colt's Neck, NJ. After high school, he proudly served in the US Air Force. He moved to Palm Beach and worked for Florida Power & Light Company for 30 years. After retirement, he and his wife, Peggy, moved to Lake City, FL. In Lake City, James worked for the Columbia County Sheriff's Department and served on the Board of Catholic Charities. He was a master gardener. James and Peggy moved to Gainesville to be closer to their grandchildren. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy Riley; daughters, Michelle Riley Dow (Dan) and Kathleen Riley Nieves (Daniel); sisters, Catherine Weaver (Dick) and Joanne Marshall (Bill); and grandchildren, Jacob and Summer Dow, and Daniela, Lucas, Landon and Liam Nieves.
A special thank you to Jared and Michelle Taber for their love and support.
Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities Bureau of Lake City, 553 NW Railroad St, Lake City, FL 32055.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020