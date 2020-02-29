Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
10900 SW 24th Ave
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Riley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward Riley Obituary
Riley, James Edward
James Edward Riley, age 75, of Gainesville, FL, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born to John Riley and Marguerite Gravatt Riley.
James grew up in Colt's Neck, NJ. After high school, he proudly served in the US Air Force. He moved to Palm Beach and worked for Florida Power & Light Company for 30 years. After retirement, he and his wife, Peggy, moved to Lake City, FL. In Lake City, James worked for the Columbia County Sheriff's Department and served on the Board of Catholic Charities. He was a master gardener. James and Peggy moved to Gainesville to be closer to their grandchildren. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy Riley; daughters, Michelle Riley Dow (Dan) and Kathleen Riley Nieves (Daniel); sisters, Catherine Weaver (Dick) and Joanne Marshall (Bill); and grandchildren, Jacob and Summer Dow, and Daniela, Lucas, Landon and Liam Nieves.
A special thank you to Jared and Michelle Taber for their love and support.
Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities Bureau of Lake City, 553 NW Railroad St, Lake City, FL 32055.
Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -