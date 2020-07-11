New, James Eric
On June 30, 2020 James Eric New went to be with his Lord. Born August 3, 1972, Eric, at 47, had a short but wonderful life where he added love and adventure to many peoples' lives.
Eric grew up in Meadville, PA; Dusseldorf, Germany; Shreveport, LA; Chicago, IL; and Philadelphia, PA. After college at Ohio State and Penn State he married his life's love Kelli and worked in Chicago, Baltimore, and finally settling in South Florida, Palm Beach Gardens.
Eric was an accomplished athlete. In high school he excelled in basketball, football, and his sport of choice—lacrosse. After setting all scholastic lacrosse scoring records and being named to the All State Lacrosse team, he went on to play at Ohio State. Eric was also an avid mountain biker. He taught biking skills to his son Jake and they traveled annually to the Fat Tire Festival in Ocala, FL.
Music and painting were Eric's other passions. He was an accomplished guitarist and capable of playing most instruments. Eric composed a number of songs, some of which were purchased for adventure movies. Painting was a self-taught skill. His beautiful abstracts are featured at his home.
Eric's love was felt by everyone, but none more than his three children, Jake 14, Reese 11 and Elin 9. They were his everything. After his divorce he met the challenge of raising his children with love and guidance.
Eric was an advocate for Big Brothers Big Sisters and successfully provided guidance to his little brother James. He believed in animal rescue. After the passing of his beloved Jager, he rescued numerous Rottweilers.
Eric's business career was broad. After college he was a trader on the CBOE in Chicago, and he and Kelli started the Annapolis Candle Co. which grew into Dirt Candles. He then served in executive positions at Aurora Diagnostics and at his passing was a founder and COO of New Vet Co., a veterinary hospital business.
Eric is predeceased by his mother, Kathleen New in 1996 and grandmother, Wilma Lines in 2009.
He is survived by his three children, Jake, Reese and Elin; former-wife, Kelli New; father, James New; brother and best friend, Jason New; two nieces, Bailes and Clare New; sister-in-law, Jennifer New; step-mother, Carolyne New; grandfather, Lloyd Lines; aunt, Linda New; uncle, Bob and aunt, Diane Lines; uncle, Tom and aunt, Judy Griffin; and cousins, Monica New, Amy Phillis, and Marley MacDonald.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Donations in honor of Eric New may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Contact Marisol Martinez, 1700 Kirk Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406.
mmartinez@mentorbig.org https://mentorbig.org/ https://netdonor.net/page/59089/donate/1