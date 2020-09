Or Copy this URL to Share

James F. Bozeman, 69, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away September 5, 2020, after a brief illness. He served in the United States Air Force and was employed at BellSouth/AT&T for 47 ½ years. A drive-through service in his honor will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM Thursday, September 17 at Palm Beach National Chapel, 10055 Heritage Farms Rd., Lake Worth, FL.



