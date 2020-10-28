1/1
James F. Millar
1948 - 2020
Gulf Stream - On October 23, 2020 James F. Millar peacefully passed away at his home in Gulf Stream, Florida at the age of 72. Jim was born January 20, 1948 in Los Angeles, California. He received his bachelor's degree from California State University, Fullerton. Jim's impressive career took him to many cities including Syracuse, New York and Columbus, Ohio where Jim was President and Chief Executive Officer at Cardinal Health. Jim served on the boards of Wendy's International, First Industrial Realty, and Columbus Industries.
To all who knew him, Jim was bigger than life. He brought passion, intellect and humor to all he did. Jim was an avid golfer and sporstman, loving to hunt and fish with his family and friends. His generosity knew no bounds, and he truly lived each day to the fullest.
Jim was preceded in death by his father Bob, and his mother Marilyn. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Sherry, his sister Nan (Jeff) Carlson of San Diego, California, his brother Charles Millar of Grass Valley, California, his in-laws Jennie and John Sala of Jamesville, New York, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim was adored by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Salesian Sisters of Saint John Bosco, 659 Belmont Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508-2397; (www.salesiansisters.org).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
