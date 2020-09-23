Or Copy this URL to Share

October 15, 1938

September 17, 2020

Jim was known by many names: Husband. Father. Granddaddy. Cousin. In-law. Outlaw. Friend. Businessman. Fisherman. Artist. Christian. Guide. Traveler. Bee keeper. Patriot. Sage. Orchid Master. Handyman. Confidant. Bon Vivant. None are complete without the word "Beloved". Jim's kindness, generosity, and humor drew people to him. They trusted his intelligence and his open heart, universally loving him in return. He lived a full and splendid life.

Born in West Palm Beach, FL, to a loving Christian family, Jim's youth was a Huck Finn story and teen years at Palm Beach High were straight out of Happy Days. His freshman year at Emory, he met the love of his life, Jean. Together, they graduated from the University of Georgia then married in 1961. After moving back to his hometown, Jim was a State Farm Insurance agent for 42 years. They have two children, James Frederick Matheson. Jr. "Jay" and Janet Matheson Gerds (husband Rob) Jim delighted in his three grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, and Laura Matheson. He captured them with his love, humor, stories, and fishing advice.

He is survived by seven loving cousins, DeeDee, Mary, Ruthie, Francie, Gale, Debi, and Joy as well as two loving sisters-in-law, Janet and Jane, four nieces and nephews, and friends too numerous to count.

Jim's Funeral will be 11:00AM EST Saturday, September 26 and can be viewed online at: (

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust at (

