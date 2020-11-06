1/1
James Gilliard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Captain James Gilliard. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; daughter, Olivia; son, Benton; father and stepmother, Jimmy and Renee Gilliard; mother, Christine Benton; sister and brother-in-law, Leslie and Paul Thompson. James also leaves behind his extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his step-father, Larry Benton.
James died on November 2, 2020 as a result of traumatic injuries he sustained while off-duty. He began his career with Martin County Fire Rescue in 1996 and then joined Palm Beach County Fire Rescue in 1999. His current assignment was Station 16/A.
James had many friends and was always ready to make another one. He was a funny guy and loved making people laugh even at their expense. James never let an opportunity to help someone pass by him. He had a heart that was full of kindness and generosity.
James loved his family and was dedicated to them. He cherished the love of his life, Michelle and did his best to give her all his love. He had a special father-daughter relationship with Olivia who was the apple of his eye. He loved every moment they spent together. His son, Benton was his little buddy. He loved to spend time with him and they shared many hobbies together. James was one of a kind and a loving husband and father. He will truly be missed by all.
A Celebration of James' Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00AM at The Grace Place in Stuart, FL.
Please visit James' online guestbook at (www.youngandprill.com).
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast at (https://hstc1.org/).
While we know our community wants to support the Gilliard family, we ask that space is reserved for close family & friends.
The Memorial Service will be live streamed at (https://youtu.be/7hmal5UktvQ).
Arrangements are entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Young and Prill Chapel in South Stuart, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aycock Funeral Home - Young & Prill Chapel
6801 SE FEDERAL HWY
Stuart, FL 34997
7722239300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aycock Funeral Home - Young & Prill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved