Henry, James
James "Jim" Harold Henry, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. He was born May 8, 1924, in West Palm Beach, FL to John Quincy Henry and Lorena H. Roberts Henry. He graduated from Pahokee High School, and served as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy during WWII. Jim founded Butterfly's Are Free Nursery and Hold' Em, Inc., as well as numerous other construction/development companies. He was involved with the Florida Agricultural Council, the Arthur R. Marshall Foundation for the Everglades, and FNGLA (FCLC #23) Jim was a charter member of Mayacoo Lakes Country Club, and a parishioner of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Elona; brother Joe Henry (Margaret); son James "Sune" W. Henry; daughters Sharon Milton (Tom) and Sarah Wickers (Clinton), grandchildren Marina Henry-Arpe, Lindsay Schocke (Matthew), Katie Segars (Michael), and Jonathan Milton (Susan); five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his sisters Jacqueline Wells, and Helen Schirmer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George's Center, Inc. PO Box 10584, Rivera Beach, FL 33419; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church,West Palm Beach; or the National Honor Flight Network. See Online Memorial to view service information and share condolences at www.dignitymemorial.com
James "Jim" Harold Henry, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. He was born May 8, 1924, in West Palm Beach, FL to John Quincy Henry and Lorena H. Roberts Henry. He graduated from Pahokee High School, and served as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy during WWII. Jim founded Butterfly's Are Free Nursery and Hold' Em, Inc., as well as numerous other construction/development companies. He was involved with the Florida Agricultural Council, the Arthur R. Marshall Foundation for the Everglades, and FNGLA (FCLC #23) Jim was a charter member of Mayacoo Lakes Country Club, and a parishioner of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Elona; brother Joe Henry (Margaret); son James "Sune" W. Henry; daughters Sharon Milton (Tom) and Sarah Wickers (Clinton), grandchildren Marina Henry-Arpe, Lindsay Schocke (Matthew), Katie Segars (Michael), and Jonathan Milton (Susan); five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his sisters Jacqueline Wells, and Helen Schirmer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George's Center, Inc. PO Box 10584, Rivera Beach, FL 33419; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church,West Palm Beach; or the National Honor Flight Network. See Online Memorial to view service information and share condolences at www.dignitymemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.