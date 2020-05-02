James Henry
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry, James
James "Jim" Harold Henry, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. He was born May 8, 1924, in West Palm Beach, FL to John Quincy Henry and Lorena H. Roberts Henry. He graduated from Pahokee High School, and served as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy during WWII. Jim founded Butterfly's Are Free Nursery and Hold' Em, Inc., as well as numerous other construction/development companies. He was involved with the Florida Agricultural Council, the Arthur R. Marshall Foundation for the Everglades, and FNGLA (FCLC #23) Jim was a charter member of Mayacoo Lakes Country Club, and a parishioner of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Elona; brother Joe Henry (Margaret); son James "Sune" W. Henry; daughters Sharon Milton (Tom) and Sarah Wickers (Clinton), grandchildren Marina Henry-Arpe, Lindsay Schocke (Matthew), Katie Segars (Michael), and Jonathan Milton (Susan); five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his sisters Jacqueline Wells, and Helen Schirmer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George's Center, Inc. PO Box 10584, Rivera Beach, FL 33419; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church,West Palm Beach; or the National Honor Flight Network. See Online Memorial to view service information and share condolences at www.dignitymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved