James Herbert Brewer
Inverness - James Herbert Brewer, 75, passed away October 18, 2020. He was born May 23, 1945, in Frostproof, FL to Murray and Cemeal Brewer. He was the Pastor of the Good Shepherd Church of God for thirty-six years and the Seniors' Pastor at Living Waters Worship Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and loving wife of 52 years, Lola Marjorie Brewer; his daughter, Cheryl Brewer; two brothers and one sister.
James is survived by his daughter, Candace Woodside (Michael); grandchildren, Anthony (Ami), Killian, Connor, Jacob; great-grandchildren, Xander and Addison.
Funeral Service in Ocala, FL will be 11:00AM, Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Living Waters Church, Ocala, FL, with Pastor John Childers officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior. Funeral Service in Pahokee, FL, will be 2:00PM, Friday, October 23, 2020, at Good Shepherd Church of God, Pahokee, FL, with Pastors Roger Cash and Jack Sollogub officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior.
Interment will follow at Port Mayaca Memorial Gardens, Canal Point, FL. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
