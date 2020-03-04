|
Neville, James Hubert
November 27, 1964
March 2, 2020
James Hubert Neville ended his earthly battle and began his eternal rest Monday morning, from Trustbridge Hospice Center in West Palm Beach.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kari (Beebe) Neville; daughter, Jamie Hunter Neville; two sons, Parker and Tyler Neville, both of Jupiter; sister, Peggy (Ken) Blakeney of West Palm Beach; brothers, Arnold (Debbie) Hagemann of Salt Springs, FL, George (Sharon) Hagemann of Lake Park, GA; step-father, Adrian Stratton of Salt Springs, FL, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. James is preceded in death by his mother, Myrtice Thompson Stratton, and his father, Hubert Neville, of Durham, NC.
James was in his element when he was hunting on his buggy in the Corbitt area; fishing in the Atlantic; or riding his airboat in the Lake Kissimmee area. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wife and family.
He was selected as the top High School Welder in 1981. Then he fine-tuned his talent into his lifetime dream of owning his own business and showing off his skills.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Christ Fellowship South Campus, 5343 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either: Hospice of Palm Beach County or the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020