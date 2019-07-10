Home

Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremation - Boca Raton
6140 N. Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33487
(561) 997-8580
James Jackson Brown


1945 - 2019
James Jackson Brown Obituary
Brown, James Jackson
On Saturday, July 6, 2019, James Jackson Brown, loving father, grandfather, and brother passed away at the age of 74.
James was born on June 17, 1945 in Wauchula, FL to Anna and Dan Brown.
James was preceded by his mother and father. He is survived by his two children, Michelle Estevez and Eric Brown, grandchildren Elizabeth, Siena, Owen Ryder and his older brother Roy Brown. A funeral will be held on Saturday, July 13 at the Gary Panoch Funeral Home, 6140 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487. Service will begin at 9:00AM. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations. Please visit the memorial site at: everloved.com/life-of/james-brown/
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019
