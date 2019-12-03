|
Donovan, James Joseph
James Joseph Donovan, born in Bayonne, NJ in 1953, passed on to his eternal reward November 28, 2019, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was the eldest of four born to James and Jean Donovan and a graduate of Rutgers University. He made his life as a CPA and came to Florida to fulfill his dream of having his own firm in 1980.
Jim loved to help people succeed, especially financially. His other passion was being by the water with his family. We will miss his generous heart and his wonderful laugh.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years Jeanne, his daughters Kelly Pasley (Sam) and Megan, his son James, his grandson Sammy, his father-in-law Alfred Bown, his sister and brother Nancy (Ken) and Daniel, and their families.
Visitation is from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, December 6 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:00PM Saturday, December 7 at St. Jude Catholic Church, Tequesta.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019