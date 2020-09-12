1/1
James Kent Stacy
Stacy, James Kent
Jim passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 in Lake Worth, Florida after a brief illness. Jim was born in Rochester, New York on October 26, 1946. He served in the US Navy from 1963-1967 on the USS Saratoga (CVA-60) A7 Division EN3. He was a proud Mason of the Masonic Genesee Lodge in Rochester. Jim and his family moved from Strongsville, Ohio to Lake Worth, Florida in 1996. Jim retired from a successful career in civil engineering. Jim managed the construction of several stadiums, prisons and transport systems along the east coast of the United States, Puerto Rico and England. One of his greatest accomplishments was being appointed Vice President of DMJM Harris.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was passionate about helping others. Jim loved his family, golf, mathematics and volunteering. He leaves his loving wife Phyllis Stacy (Gambacurta) of 52 years of marriage; daughters Nicole Abdalaal and Christy Daley; grandchildren Sarah Kilcrease, James Bassage, Mari Abdalaal, Brock Wagner III, Derrell Fuller, Dominic Fuller, Isiah Wagner and Lorenzo Aguilar; sisters Ginger Stacy and Sharon Denniston; aunt Barbara Bartholomew; several cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by siblings David Stacy, William Stacy and Christine Stacy.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Friends of Foster Children of Palm Beach County, Inc. in Jim's name as he was a foster child himself and held a special place in his heart for neglected children. Memorial Service will be held at Mary Mother of the Light Maronite Church in Tequesta, Florida on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 12:00PM, friends and family are welcomed to attend. Interment will be at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida with military honors for immediate family only in early October.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
