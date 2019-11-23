|
|
Cottrill, James L.
James L. Cottrill, a 40 year resident of Wellington, Florida, died peacefully at home on November 20, 2019.
Loving husband of Maggie, father of Mary (John) Lindgren and Juli (Robert) Evans. Adoring grandfather of Molly, Luke and Kylie. Jim grew up in Weirton, West Virginia and lived in Columbus, Ohio before moving to Wellington in 1979. Jim was a proud graduate of West Virginia University where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He was also a graduate of Ohio State University. Jim worked for Siemens Corp in Boca Raton for 25 years where he acquired some wonderful friendships (save a seat at the table for me). He had a passion for golf and always looked forward to his weekly rounds with great friends.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to The First Tee in Jim's name at (www.thefirstteepalmbeaches.org/donate/).
If you would like to leave a message or fond memory please visit (www.palmswestfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019