Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cottrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Cottrill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Cottrill Obituary
Cottrill, James L.
James L. Cottrill, a 40 year resident of Wellington, Florida, died peacefully at home on November 20, 2019.
Loving husband of Maggie, father of Mary (John) Lindgren and Juli (Robert) Evans. Adoring grandfather of Molly, Luke and Kylie. Jim grew up in Weirton, West Virginia and lived in Columbus, Ohio before moving to Wellington in 1979. Jim was a proud graduate of West Virginia University where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He was also a graduate of Ohio State University. Jim worked for Siemens Corp in Boca Raton for 25 years where he acquired some wonderful friendships (save a seat at the table for me). He had a passion for golf and always looked forward to his weekly rounds with great friends.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to The First Tee in Jim's name at (www.thefirstteepalmbeaches.org/donate/).
If you would like to leave a message or fond memory please visit (www.palmswestfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -