MYERS, James Lawrence James "Jim" Lawrence Myers, age 90, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away April 29, 2019. Born November 18, 1928 to Harold Bain and Evelyn Gooch Myers of Wilmette, IL, he graduated from New Trier High School, Dartmouth College, and Dartmouth's Tuck School (MBA). He was an officer in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. His career spanned executive positions with Eastman Kodak, Campbell Soup, Pfizer, Flagler Systems, Inc. (president), and Cassidy Air Conditioning. He was a member of the Florida Council of 100, Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Palm Beach, and the Miller Development Co. For numerous years he was treasurer and board member of both Planned Parenthood of Palm Beach County and Opportunity, Inc. He was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing for the children at Opportunity, Inc. He was a competitive tennis player, playing for the Dartmouth tennis team, and was ranked #1 in Florida, 1978, in the father/son division. Pop was a devoted father, spending many years managing his sons Little League teams and coaching them in other sports. He will be lovingly remembered for his deep caring, integrity, wisdom, and sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Laurel Dudley Myers; four sons from a previous marriage with Katharine "Bunny" Jones: Jim Myers, Jr. (Becky) of West Palm Beach, Bill Myers (Joann) of Scottsdale, AZ, Ken Myers of West Palm Beach, and Ted Myers of Seattle, WA; step-daughter Lisa Lusher of Gloucester, VA; grandchildren James "Jay" Myers III (Colleen), Scott Myers, Kate Myers, and Jack Myers; step-grandson Daniel Shannon (Ilissa); and great-grandchildren James Myers and Brooke Shannon. A military service will be held at the VA Cemetery on Thursday, May 2 at 10:00AM. Memorial donations may be made to Opportunity, Inc. (opportunitypbc.org). Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 2, 2019