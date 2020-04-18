|
Adams, James Loren
James Loren Adams passed away at home in Boynton Beach and went to live with his heavenly father April 1, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born September 29, 1942 in Tampa, FL.
Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Veronica Adams. He is also survived by two daughters, a step daughter, four grand- children and two great-grandchildren.
For a full obituary and service details, please go to the Lorne and Sons website at www.lorneandsons.com.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020