ADAMS, Jr., James M. James M. Adams, Jr. "Jim" of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at the age of 57 on May 25, 2019 at home in New Port Richey, FL, surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer. He's survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan, his children Jimmy Adams, Kelly Murphy (Sean), and Michelle Adams, his parents James and Cathy Adams, his brother Sam Adams (Sandra, Sara), and many other beloved family and friends. A memorial will be held on June 22, 2019 at Generations Christian Church, 1540 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 Bldg C Student Axis Ctr at 2:00PM with a reception to follow.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 16, 2019