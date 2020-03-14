|
|
O'Halloran, James Michael
James Michael O'Halloran, of Orlando and formerly of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away February 21, 2020. He served our nation in the US Navy and worked for many years in the hospitality field, most notably at the airport in West Palm Beach.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Catherine, their precious son Palmer and is survived by a nephew Gunnar.
Life Celebration will be 11:00AM Wednesday, March 18 at Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place, 1654 N. Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32807.
Committal will be at a later date at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020