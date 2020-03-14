Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James O'Halloran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael O'Halloran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael O'Halloran Obituary
O'Halloran, James Michael
James Michael O'Halloran, of Orlando and formerly of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away February 21, 2020. He served our nation in the US Navy and worked for many years in the hospitality field, most notably at the airport in West Palm Beach.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Catherine, their precious son Palmer and is survived by a nephew Gunnar.
Life Celebration will be 11:00AM Wednesday, March 18 at Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place, 1654 N. Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32807.
Committal will be at a later date at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
Share a memory with the family at BaldwinCremation.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -