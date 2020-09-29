James Peter Quigley, Sr.

Stuart - James Peter Quigley, Sr., 74, of Stuart, Florida, passed away September 25th, 2020.

Jim was born to mother Jean Eckler and father John Quigley on August 7th, 1946 in New Rochelle, New York, and was the fifth of six siblings. The Quigley family moved to Palm Beach County where he attended Meadow Park Elementary, Conniston Junior High, Forest Hill High, and became a Cadet in the first graduating class of the Criminal Justice Program at Palm Beach Junior College in 1966.

After graduating, Jim began his career in law enforcement as an Officer for the West Palm Beach Police Department. He grew more interested in land planning and development which sparked his entrepreneurial journey in the property management sector as well as the local political forum. He held the title of Greenacres City Mayor from 1981-1988, improving the city's roads and infrastructure while lowering taxes. During this time, he was also a Volunteer Fire Fighter and served on several leagues and councils. Jim was truly a public servant who passionately cared about his community.

Jim had four children with his first wife and was an attentive and devoted father. He later married Leona Bazylak in 2007 on the beach and happily resided in Stuart with their two cherished dogs, Max and Wendy. He was always full of humor and expression with a love of dogs and the Miami Dolphins, and he had strong conservative political views that aligned with his Christian beliefs.

He will be greatly missed and forever remembered by his wife Leona, his children Jim Jr. (Elvie), Meredith (Richard), Melissa (Jeffrey), and Kenneth (Paula) with former spouse Debbie, his stepchildren Karl, Eric, and Barbara, his grandchildren Katie (Andrew), Brendan, Ryan, Landon, Titus, Logan, Phoebe, and namesake JP, III, his great-grandchild Colton, his sisters Patty and Karen, his brother John (Donnie), his sister-in-law Karen, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Jim was predeceased by his father John, his mother Jean, his brother Bill (Karen), and his sister Cynthia.

Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.



