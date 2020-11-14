1/1
James Pivin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Pivin
Our hearts are broken! On November 5, 2020 we lost James "Jimmy" Pivin of Palm Beach Gardens, FL formerly of Greenfield Park, NY; a loving husband, father, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, who gave pretty excellent hugs.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Barbie Pivin, son Kristopher Pivin (Elizabeth), stepson Jamie Coogan, sisters Cindy Osborne and Chris LaBarr (Robert). He was predeceased by his parents Connee and John Pivin Jr. and baby brother John.
Jimmy was a hard worker, avid reader and loved his kitties. His patient go-with-the-flow attitude, sense of humor and easy smile made him a joy to be around. Always up for a summer festival concert. His family meant the world to him.
Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family due to the pandemic.
Donations in Jimmy's name may be made to an animal charity of choice.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, Woodbourne, NY, for further information call 854-434-7363 or visit (www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this time.
The Staff of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved