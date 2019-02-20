LOVE, James R. James "Jim" R. Love of West Palm Beach, Florida, entered into eternal rest on February 16, 2019 at the age of 75. Jim was born on July 4, 1943 in West Palm Beach. The Love family was one of the pioneer families of Lake Worth where Jim lived with his parents and sister for many years. In 1969, he married Eleanor Livingston, and together they had two daughters, Meredith and Katherine. He delighted in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. Jim never knew a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He will be remembered for his humor, his kindness, and his generous spirit. He is survived by his loving wife Eleanor; daughter Meredith (Jeff Steinmetz); daughter Katherine (Nicholas Pride); and his five grandchildren, Peter, Amelia, Jack, Harrison, and Davis. There will be a private memorial service for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Florida Atlantic University College of Nursing (https://fauf.fau.edu/nursing/ or FAU Foundation, Inc., 777 Glades Road, ADM 295, Boca Raton, FL 33431). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary