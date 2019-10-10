|
Drawdy, Sr., James Robert
Husband, Dad, Friend, Hunter, Bridge Builder
Bob Drawdy, age 74, of Loxahatchee, FL, passed away October 9, 2019, at his home after a short battle with cancer.
Born on April 14, 1945, the youngest son of Henry and Korea Drawdy. Bob was married to his lifelong love, high school sweetheart, Terry for nearly 55 years. They had three children Stacy Pedersen (Paul), Tammy Davis (Ed) and Jim Bob Drawdy. He also loved six grandchildren, and a beautiful great-granddaughter.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00PM to 4:00PM. Services to begin at 2:00PM. The service will be held at Quattlebaum Funeral, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019