McCuskey, James RobertJames Robert McCuskey, age 73, of Wellington, FL, passed away on July 4, 2020. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served during Vietnam. He was a graduate of Florida State University and worked as an IRS agent for many years. His greatest love was spending time with his family. James is survived by his wife of almost 44 years, Linda; son Michael; grandchildren Ashley (Faustino), and Matthew; many nieces; and a nephew. His family will be holding a private memorial service.