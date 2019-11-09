|
|
Stokes, James Robert
Jim Stokes, age 93, of Palm Springs, FL, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Discovery Village. He was born on June 19, 1926 in Largo, FL. He worked his entire career at the South Florida Water Management District. He was preceded in death by his wife Dana Jeanne Stokes. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Candace) Stokes of Royal Palm Beach and Michael (Susy) Stokes of Cullman, AL, grandsons Alan (Samantha) Stokes and Keith (Marlynn) Stokes, great-grandchildren Keith Jr. and Violeta Stokes. Graveside Services will take place 10:00AM November 18, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019