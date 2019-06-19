|
Leocal, James Saintilio
James Saintilio Leocal, 26, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away on May 19,2019. A public viewing will be held Friday June 21, 2019 from 7:00PM until 9:30PM at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL 33462. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00AM at Hosanna Evangelical Alliance Church, 515 NE 3rd Street, Boynton Beach, FL 33435. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019