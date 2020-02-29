|
Laing, James T.
James "Jay" T. Laing, age 69, died February 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Massachusetts raised in Ormond Beach, FL. Jay was a successful businessman in the West Palm Beach area along with the Ormond Beach area. He was preceded in death by his father Donald T. Laing, mother Iva P. Stevens Laing and sister Jane Laing. Jay is survived by his wife Yuncha, brother Steve (Pam), daughter Jennifer VanHoy (Mark), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with many cousins and friends.
He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Donations are being made to Tunnel2Towers in memory of Jay (tunnel2towers.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020