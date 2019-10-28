|
McIntyre, James T.
James T. McIntyre, aged 62, passed away at his home on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Parrottsville, TN. He was predeceased by his father, Daniel O. and his brother Steven T. "Jim" is survived by his loving daughter Noelle McIntyre and her husband Steve Cocoros with his grandson, Nicholas; his loving son Blair Brown, his dear mother, Joanne McIntyre – and devoted siblings and their spouses Mary Jo Hendijani, Kathy McIntyre, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel (Gail) McIntyre, Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Dottie) McIntyre, and Brian McIntyre. James leaves behind many cousins, aunts. uncles, with numerous nieces and nephews. The family will celebrate his life with a private ceremony at a later date. Cards may be sent to: 910 SW 27th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019