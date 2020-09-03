1/1
James Vincent Galgano
Galgano, James Vincent
On August 28, 2020, James Vincent Galgano, unexpectedly, but peacefully, stepped into eternity with Jesus Christ. Jim grew up in Miami and graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in accounting. He met Catherine, the love of his life, while working for Coopers & Lybrand, and they were married in 1977. Jim managed a law-firm before moving to West Palm Beach in 1994 to pursue medical real-estate development. Jim retired at an early age. He spent his best days with family: traveling, planning to travel, napping, golfing at Breakers West, picking up and distributing food to a food pantry and helping other friends of Bill W. Jim is survived by his wife Catherine, his daughters Christine McDermott (Ryan) and Michelle Galgano, his sister Kathleen Huff, his beloved grandchildren Declan and Kinley McDermott, and some of the best friends and family a man could ever hope to have. A Celebration of Life is set for Saturday, September 5th at 10:00AM. Christ Fellowship - South Campus, 5312 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. We will be practicing social distancing and we kindly request that masks be worn at all times.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Christ Fellowship - South Campus
