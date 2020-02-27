|
|
Sifrit, James Walter
James Walter Sifrit, our beloved Jimmy, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 25, 2020. Jim was born March 23, 1944 in Jersey City, NJ, son of Dr. Robert and Charlotte Sifrit. The family moved to Bradenton, FL in 1956. Jim was an outstanding football and baseball athlete at Manatee High School, Class of 1962. He played football in South Carolina at Newberry College. After graduation Jim began his career with Dow Chemical, becoming one of their top salesmen in 1976, Jim and Polly started their successful business, Rolane Diagnostics.
Jim is survived by his cherished wife of 57 years Pauline, "Polly", son Bobby, daughter and son-in-law Laney and Rich Coppersmith and grandchildren Brooke, Gage, Zane and Chase. Jim also leaves behind brothers Bob (Sue), Tom (Stephanie), sister Jeanie (Donnie), many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Family and friends were always a priority for Jimmy. He and son Bobby coached high school football together for 20 years. Through coaching, he positively influenced the lives of countless young men. Jim loved watching his grandchildren's athletic and school activities, fishing, hunting, golf, challenging crossword puzzles, Sunday family dinners and a good stiff Jack and Coke.
Jim was a kind, humble, generous and loving man. He will be missed by all who knew him.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at The Bistro in the Driftwood Plaza, 2133 US 1 North, Jupiter, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to Team Sports Ministries, 5143 Elpine Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. Donations can be made online at (http://www.team-sportsministries.org).
Online condolences may be offered at
www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 27 to Mar. 12, 2020