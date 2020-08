Or Copy this URL to Share

Glover, James Warren

Sunrise April 6, 1947 - Sunset August 12, 2020 James Glover was born in Orangeburg, SC to Mr. George Glover and Emma Footman. James worked for the City of West Palm Beach for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his son James Glover Jr, his sister Mary Cain and Margaret Christburg. He leaves to cherish his loving memories Christine Bray Glover of West Palm Beach, FL, sister Georgiaman Murphy of Orangeburg, SC and brother Linburg Glover of West Palm Beach FL. And a host of nephews and nieces.



