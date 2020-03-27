|
Westbrook, James Wylie
James Wylie Westbrook passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1926 to Ed and Annie Wee Westbrook in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Jim graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College and earned his master's degree from "Ole Miss".
During his 36 years as an educator in Palm Beach County, Jim taught math at Palm Beach High and Golfview Junior High. He later served as an administrator at Forest Hill High, Twin Lakes High, and Palm Beach Lakes High.
Jim was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Grace United Methodist Church, and the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches.
Jim is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Larry and Vicki May and Tom and Patti Webber, grandchildren Kenneth and Kate May, Carolynn and Chad Girard, James and Auburn May, Katie Webber, Betsy and Clint Neville, Melanie and Jeremy Sims, Aimee and Cody Walden and great-grandchildren Landon, Blake, and Wyatt Girard, Orin May, Jace May, Austin, Haley, and Wesley Neville, and Cooper Sims.
Jim was predeceased by his wife and best friend of 54 years, Carolyn Gail Pulliam Westbrook.
Due to health and safety concerns, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the children's ministry of the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020