|
|
Borinsky, Jan L.
Jan L. Borinsky (née Brousell) passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jan was 70 years old. She is survived by her husband, Arnold Borinsky.
Jan was a beautiful person, both inside and out. She will be missed by all her very close friends and relatives, including Arnold and her brothers David Brousell and Arnold Brousell.
Jan was born in West Long Branch, NJ on February 26, 1950. She went to school there and became a teacher in the New Jersey school system. During her teaching career Jan was known as a problem solver with an Innate instinct that enabled her to deal with problem students. Consequently, Jan was often asked to teach the most unruly and difficult children, a task that she handled effectively throughout her teaching career.
Jan lived most of her adult life in Deal, NJ until 2004 when she and her husband Arnold moved to Ibis in West Palm Beach, FL. Jan loved life and loved to travel. When not traveling she enjoyed many diverse activities and was a competitive golf, tennis and yoga participant. Consistent with her love of animals, Jan was an active participant in the IBIS Wildlife Society and and in furtherance of her love of literature Jan was a member of two Ibis Book Clubs.
It is anticipated that a memorial service will be held at Star of David Chapel, which will be followed by a celebration of Jan's life. The time and place remain to be determined.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020