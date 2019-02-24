WILLE, Jane Anne June 10, 1931 February 14, 2019 Jane Anne Wille, 87, passed away peacefully on Valentine's Day after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She will be laid to rest next to the love of her life and husband of 67 years, Wayne. Jane was born and raised in Illinois. She moved to Florida after Wayne returned home from the Korean War. They had 5 sons, which kept her quite busy but she still always made time for others; even managing to work as a caterer as the boys grew older. She was devoted to Christ and her country; volunteering for many years at her local church and always sporting a bit of the red, white & blue. Jane and Wayne also donated much of their time to the Meals on Wheels program. Jane always had a smile on her face and a positive thing to say to all who met her. She leaves behind her sons, Chuck, John (Soraya), Steven (Linda), Joe (Kimla) and Patrick (Ladonna), her 11 grandchildren that were her pride and joy, Tyler, Carly, Natasha, Lindsay, J.L., Helen-Anne, Meghan, Jackson, Emily, Patrick Jr. and Nicholas, and by her sister Patricia Jane is preceded in death by her husband, her parents Laura and Charles Page and her brother, Chuck. Jane more recently resided in Hobe Sound at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Ladonna, who both cared for her with patience and love. A memorial service will be held for Jane at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center Street in Jupiter, FL on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 11:00AM. The family will receive friends for a visitation/gathering 30 minutes prior (10:30AM - 11:00AM) to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider leaving a donation in Jane's name to either the or . : Make checks payable to The and send to 2180 W. State Road 434, Suite 1100, Longwood, FL 32779 or donate online: (http://act.alz.org/goto/InMemoryofJane) OR Michael J. Fox Foundation: Make checks payable to and send to Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163. For directions and online condolences please visit (www.taylorandmodeen.com) Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary