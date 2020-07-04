Kucera, Jane
A 60 -year resident of Delray and Boynton Beach passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 in the comfort of her own home and in the presence of her children.
She was born in 1932 to Margaret Angela and William Lewis Hickman in Jackson, MI.
Jane graduated from St. Mary Star of the Sea and Mercy school of Nursing in Lansing, MI and thereafter enjoyed her career as a geriatric nurse at Boulevard Manor and time owning her own ACLF in Delray which she named Mariposa.
In 1955 she married Dr. Frank Kucera in Ann Arbor, MI. The family moved to Boynton Beach in 1960 where Frank took a position as a Vascular Surgeon at Bethesda Memorial Hospital. For years Jane served as a fundraiser for numerous charitable efforts at Bethesda and on multiple occasions was named Chairman of the Bethesda Ball. She enjoyed her nickname as "First Lady" of Bethesda Hospital.
She is survived by all six of her children including Kate Kenny of Cincinnati, OH, Carolyn Young of Boynton Beach, Daniel Kucera of Boynton Beach, Matthew Kucera (SueAnn) of Merritt Island, FL, Jan Kucera of Boynton Beach and Julia Collier (Charles) of Fairfax, VA.
She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and one remaining niece, Jane Hamara of Stamford, CT.
Jane was predeceased by two sisters; Margaret McCully of Highland Beach and Ruth Ritchie of Big Rapids, MI.
She raised her family in the Northwest section of Delray where she enjoyed the wonderful company of friends who were the matriarchs of some of the founding families of Delray Beach. They raised their families together. They worked alongside each other as Delray literally grew from the ground up. They enjoyed a neighborhood was filled with kids riding bicycles and others playing in Lake Ida. And they enjoyed the blessings of their town in its weather, the beach and the recreation opportunities for their children.
She was a parishioner of St. Vincent Ferrer church since 1960 and greatly enjoyed attending Mass on Sundays as well as her weekly Bible study groups.
All six of her children attended St. Vincent Ferrer then a number of local high schools as well as all completing their college educations.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020, 10:00AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Blvd., Delray Beach, FL 33483.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent Ferrer School where a tuition scholarship will be established in memory of Jane Kucera; a beautiful woman who wanted others to discover the gift of a Catholic education. Contact Mrs. Vikki Delgado, St. Vincent Ferrer School, 810 George Bush Blvd., Delray Beach, FL 33483 (561) 278-3868.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach in charge of arrangements. (www.LorneandSons.com
)