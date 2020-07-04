Jacob, Jane Read

Jane Read Jacob, of Juno Beach, FL and Blowing Rock, NC, 91, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed peacefully to her heavenly home on June 25, 2020, surrounded by family. Jane was an elegant, southern lady, born in Palmer Springs, VA on December 15, 1928. She graduated from Norlina High School and attended Virginia Tech. After college, she met and married her husband of 66 years, Lucius "Lu" Saunders Jacob, a graduate of Virginia Tech. Shortly after marriage they embarked on a tour of Europe serving in the US Air Force. Jane loved people and her many friends loved her. She was active in First Presbyterian Church of North Palm Beach, serving as a Deacon and President of the Women of the Church. A true believer, she taught Sunday School for many years. Jane was a long time member of PEO. She was an avid bridge player, reader and she loved spending time with her family.

Jane is survived by her loving husband Lu Jacob; her children Sallie Stark (Bill), Pam McDulin (Tim), and Read Jacob (JoEllen). She was a devoted Nana to her nine grandchildren William Stark III, Jacob Stark, James Stark, Christian Stark, Charles McDulin, Davis McDulin, Craig Jacob, Chad Jacob, and Emily Jacob. She is also survived by sister-in-law Sallie Addison Jacob and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all. We are grateful for a life well lived and the knowledge that we will be together again.

A Celebration of Life to honor Jane will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of North Palm Beach, 717 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 or Union Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Joyce Wilson, 455 Buggs Island Rd, Boydton, VA 23917.



